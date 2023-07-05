Mumbai, July 5: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket 2023 today, July 5. All schools and educational institutes can visit the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in to download the SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 supplementary examination admit card for their students,

As per the official notice, all Secondary Schools and Junior Colleges can download the Hall Ticket for the July-August 2023 Secondary School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate examination by visiting the state board's website www.mahahsscboard.in. Students who will be appearing for the Maharashtra Board Supply SSC and HSC examinations will receive their admit cards from their schools or institutions. ICAI CA 2023 Result Declared: Final and Intermediate Results Out on icai.nic.in; Know How To Check Scorecard.

This year, the Maharashtra Board Supplementary examination for SSC or Class 10 and HSC or Class 12 will be conducted between July to August 2023. The Class 10 supply exam will begin on July 18 and end on August 1. The SSC supplementary exam will be held in two shifts with the first shift in the morning from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift in the afternoon from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Here's the direct link to the official notification of the Maharashtra Board Supply 2023 exam. On the other hand, the Class 12 or HSC supplementary examination will be conducted from July 18 to August 10 and will be held on two shifts similar to the SSC examination. GSEB Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at gseb.org: Gujarat Board Releases Hall Tickets for SSC and HSC July Supply Exams, Get Direct Link and Know How To Download.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to release the UP Board Result 2023 for scrutiny examination soon. Candidates who appeared for the UPMSP Class 10 and 12 scrutiny examination can visit the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in to check and download their results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2023 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).