Mumbai, August 3: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday declared the results for class 12. A total of 99.63 percent of the students registered for the HSC or class 12 exams were declared pass. Students can check their Maharashtra HSC result 2021 online at the official websites of the MSBSHSE - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. A total od 6,542 schools recored 100 percent pass percentage.

Around 14 lakh students registered for the exam. Students can check their results using their login credentials, including their roll number and date of birth. The Konkan division recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.81 percent. Notably, the results were declared for all the streams, Science, Commerce and Arts. Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Class 10 Results Declared by MSBSHSE, Highest Ever Passing Percentage of 99.95% Recorded.

Here Are Steps to Check The Results:

Visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org.

On the home page, click on the link to check the Maharashtra HSC result 2021.

Enter your login credentials.

Click on “Submit”.

The result will be declared on the screen.

Download the results and take its printout for future use.

The Maharashtra education board had cancelled the class 10 and 12 exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The result was computed using an alternative mode of assessment. The Maharashtra HSC Result will be calculated marks obtained on the basis of performance in class 12 and marks obtained in class 10 and 11. With the declaration of the result, students can now apply for professional courses in various colleges across the state.

