Mumbai, March 1: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) have commenced, with over 16 lakh students from across the state gearing up to appear for the tests. This year, a notable change in protocol has been introduced, granting candidates an additional 10 minutes after the scheduled two hours of examination time instead of the customary 10-minute reading allowance at the beginning.

The move aims to give students more time to complete their papers effectively. To bolster the integrity and confidentiality of the examination process, the board has deployed assistant supervisor teams at examination centres. These teams will vigilantly monitor answer sheets, employing GPS tracking as a precautionary measure. Additionally, district-level and state-level flying squads have been mobilized to enhance security measures.

Acknowledging the stress experienced by students during examinations, the board has appointed a team of 10 counselors at the state level to offer guidance and support. These counselors aim to alleviate stress and promote mental wellness among students during the examination phase.

Exam Day Guidelines

Students appearing for the Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2024 are advised to adhere to the following guidelines:

Arrive at the examination centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam. Carry out the admit card containing essential details. Avoid carrying electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and digital calculators to the examination hall. Utilise the additional 10 minutes provided after the two-hour examination period.

As Maharashtra braces for the SSC examinations, the state board remains committed to ensuring a conducive and fair examination environment for all students. With meticulous planning and adherence to guidelines, the board aims to facilitate a successful examination session for aspiring students.

