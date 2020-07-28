The date and time for Maharashtra SSC result 2020 is confirmed. The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 10 SSC board exam results tomorrow, July 29 at 1:00 pm. Students who were eagerly waiting for their results will be able to check marks online at mahresults.nic.in, once the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 is out. It is advisable that candidates must keep their SSC Admit card ready, as they will need the roll numbers to check and download the MSBSHSE Class 10 board exam results 2020. In this article, we bring you websites and quick steps to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 tomorrow.

After the Maharashtra board announced HSC result on July 16, speculations took a rise on the internet as students wait for the board confirmation on SSC result 2020 date. Although a confirmed time was not given, board officials hinted in earlier reports that class 10 exam results in Maharashtra can be expected by the end of the month. The pandemic has disrupted the board exams in Maharashtra, and the last paper of SSC board exams, geography was cancelled because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The marks in the subject will be awarded based on the students’ performance in the remaining examinations.

Websites to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2020?

The Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 will be made available on the official websites of MSBSHSE. Students can visit mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in to check the marks scored online. Aside from the official websites, the SSC result 2020 will also be made available at third-party sites such as examresults.net.

How to Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2020?

Visit the official website of the board i.e. mahresult.nic.in.

Once declared, on the homepage, you will find the link which says ‘Maharashtra SSC Result 2020’ Click on the link.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Enter the asked credentials and submit.

Your Maharashtra board 10th Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

More than 17 lakh students have appeared in the SSC board exams this year. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra board has decided to give another chance to the students of classes 9 and 11, who failed in examinations this year.

