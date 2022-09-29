Over the last two decades, National assessments have emerged as an essential tool for measuring educational achievement to evaluate the competence of a particular student for further admissions. Although there are numerous national assessment programs with varying goals and objectives, most seek to track learning outcomes changes over time.

Following the same, recently, under the Ministry of Education, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) - 2022) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities like University of Delhi, BHU, Jamia Millia Islamia etc, for the academic session 2022-23. Students all over the country who completed their class twentieth boards the same year put their heart and soul into passing this examination.

This opportunity for every deserving student to showcase their educational qualities has been remarkably utilized by many; one such name was Ayushmaan Bhatra. This twelfth-grader not only attended a hundred percentile in five subjects but also was among the toppers list.

This meritorious teenager, who is Guwahati, Assam-based and believes that a bulk of his success should be attributed to his upbringing since his parents always insisted on studying but never created any pressure on him. With his father being a lawyer and a significant segment of the immediate family being in the law profession, his parents did not object when he chose to do something different and opted for the Commerce stream and supported him on every step.

Calling unpredictability the biggest fear encountered during the entire preparation process, Ayushmaan feels that since The 2022 Class 12th batch had Board exams twice (Term 1 and Term 2), the exams were not conducted in the manner that one would expect from CBSE. Moreover, the MCQ format introduced for Term 1 and then returning to the subjective format for Term 2 added to the students' already existing confusion.

Finally, CUET was introduced unexpectedly, and the exam dates were announced only very late. As a result, unpredictability posed a significant challenge. But with persistent efforts and faith in his potential, he elevated all the doubts that creeped out and succeeded with flying colors.

The journey so far for this young prodigy has been tremendously exciting, and in times when he felt drawn back, the right guidance from his near and dear ones kept him going. Sharing his preparation experience for this entrance exam, Ayushmaan took the name of Educaptain which is known for its highly affordable courses with features that are unique, such as Video Solutions of Mocks, Direct Mentorship from Toppers, Handwritten Books, Hand holding support, etc.

The institute has constantly been giving tremendous results in the Undergraduate Entrances exams, for instance, AIR 3 in DU JAT, AIR 24 in IPMAT Indore, AIR 4 in IPU, AIR 4 in BVP, etc. After joining the coaching in the Victory Batch for the subjects English and General Test( aptitude), Ayushmaan felt inspired in this journey by receiving genuine guidance, lectures, and doubt solving for the subjects aforementioned and mock tests for all the different domains of CUET apart from English and General Test as well. The self-paced lessons, doubt-solving faculty, mocks, and regular guidance was what he found most helpful in the course. He also especially gratified Prince Gupta, the founder of Educaptain, for his valuable mentorship.

With mathematics being an absolute favorite, and an inclination toward Finance, Ayushmaan is in love with numbers. However, he doesn't intend to enter college with a fixed mindset. Instead, he wants to explore the various options and then make an informed decision. As a result, he can't declare which career exactly he would pursue, as he believes it's inappropriate to have a fixed mindset at the very beginning of college so that he will try everything. Giving special acknowledgement to his Grandfather, Shri Amrit Kumar Ji Bhatra, from whom he inherits the traits of hard work and persistence, Ayushmaan thanked family, friends, and his School Don Bosco Guwahati who gave him the opportunity to grow and gave him people to look up to in the form of Principal Father Sebastian Matthew and all his teachers. As of now, counting the External Affairs Minister of the country, Dr. S. Jaishankar, as one of his biggest inspirations to follow in his footsteps, the young genius is all set to put in tireless striving to touch new horizons of success in life and make himself and his country proud.