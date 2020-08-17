Manipal, August 17: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has declared the Manipal Entrance Test, or MET 2020 rank list for admission to various programmes. The MET 2020 was held between August 1, 2020, to August 12, 2020. Students who have appeared for the entrance test can check their ranks on the offical website- esults.manipal.edu. JEE Main And NEET Exam 2020 Update: Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Seeking Postponement, Exams to Be Held in September.

The rank list or merit list includes the names of candidates who are qualified for admission in the college. The rank list has been formulated on the basis of marks obtained in MET 2020 and Class 12 cumulatively. Final Year Exams Amid COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh High Court Stays UGC Examination in the State Until Supreme Court's Order.

Here Are Steps to Download MET 2020 Rank List:

Visit MAHE official website- results.manipal.edu.

Fill your MET application numbers

Click on Submit and the scores would be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can take a printout of MET rank list 2020 for future reference

The merit list helps candidates to register for counselling. The counselling process would be followed by the seat allotment process. The seat would be fixed after the candidate pays the college fee.

