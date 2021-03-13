Mumbai, March 13: The second seat allotment list for LLB 5 years programmes was released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MH ET) on Friday. Candidates, who had appeared for the MHT CET Exam in October last year, can check the list online at official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Shortlisted candidates should report to the colleges allotted between March 13 and March 16. The final MHT CET allotment list will be declared from March 26 to March 30 on the official website, reported NDTV. March 31 is the deadline for MHT CET LLB admission. No request for admission will be entertained after the deadline. MBA MHT CET Provisional List 2020 Released on Official Website; Candidates Can Check Their Names at - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Here Are Steps to Check The List::

Candidates are required to go to the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the “LLB 5 Year” tab on the home page.

Candidates will be directed to a new window where they will be asked to enter their login details

The list of shortlisted candidates will open in a new page.

Seat allotment will be displayed in PDF format.

Notably, vacant seats in law colleges will be announced on March 18 after 5 pm onwards. Candidates can get admission into various law colleges in merit basis and the provisional admission letter will be generated from March 25 to 27. Meanwhile, merit list including institute level round- ACAP seats) and Management quota seats for unaided institutions will be displayed on March 24.

