Mumbai, August 17: The Mumbai University released the first merit list of the 2021-22 session of undergraduate admissions on Tuesday, August 17 at 11 AM. The Mumbai University Admissions 2021 have started for Undergraduate, UG and Postgraduate, PG courses. Students who have applied for admission to UG courses at MU-affiliated colleges can download the merit list from the official website of Mumbai University-mu.ac.in. Students can also check their merit list on the official websites of the respective colleges. Maharashtra To Reopen Schools for Class 5 to 8 in Rural Areas, Class 8 to 12 in Cities From August 17.

MU UG admission first merit list will be released for BA, BAF, BCom, BSc, BFM, BMM and other courses offered by the university. Apart from the merit list that will be released today, there will be two more merit lists. According to the official notification. the first merit list of undergraduate admissions 2021 will be released on August 17 at 11 am, the second merit list will be released on August 25, 2021, at 7 PM and the third merit list will be announced on August 30, 2021, at 7 PM. Here's the official notification.

Here's how to check Mumbai University First Merit List:

Visit the official website of Mumbai University-- mu.ac.in to check the first merit list online. On the Homepage, there will be a link to 'UG first merit list 2021' Click on it to view the First Merit List for UG Admissions and the cut-offs for this year. Students can even go the official websites of respective colleges to check the merit list and cut-offs.

Mumbai University merit list schedule 2021

Merit List Schedule 2021 Important Dates First merit list August 17 Document verification process and payment of fees August 18 to 25 (3 pm) Second merit list August 25 Document verification process and Payment of Fees August 26 to 30 (3 pm) Third merit list August 30 Document verification process and Payment of Fees September 1 to 4 (3 pm)

The last date to apply for Mumbai University Admissions 2021 was August 14. Mumbai University has given details about the important dates of merit lists and online submission of admission forms on the official website. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, students had to apply for MU colleges online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2021 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).