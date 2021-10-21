New Delhi, October 21: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released admit cards of the National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website - nat.nta.ac.in. Admit cards can be downloaded by aspirants using their login credentials - their application form number and date of birth. NTSE Stage II Admit Card 2021 Released by NCERT At ncert.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The exam will be held on October 23 and 24. It will be conducted in an Internet-based mode. The NAT is an "ability profiler exam". The exam is designed to guide students to join the right institutions. The exam will be held in four levels. Level 1 exam is for students 13-15, Level 2 for students 16-18 years, Level 3 for 19-21 years and Level 4 for 22-25 years. RPSC RAS Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website - nat.nta.ac.in .

. On the home page, click on the link to download the NAT admit card.

A new page will open.

Enter your login details.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

Admit cards will not be sent to candidates by post. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at nat@nta.ac.in. NTA will be sending a communication to the candidates on the procedure for taking the online exam.

