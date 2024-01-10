Mumbai, January 10: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to begin the online application process for the NEET PG 2024 examination soon. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate or NEET PG 2024 by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in.

On Tuesday, January 9, the the NBEMS said that the NEET PG 2024 exam will be held on July 7. Notably, the NEET PG examination was scheduled for March 3; however, the exam was rescheduled. "...the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on 3rd March 2024 stands rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on 7th July 2024," the NBEMS said. UGC NET Exam Result Date: NTA To Declare National Eligibility Test December 2023 Examination Result on January 17 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Here’s Why.

Steps to Apply for NEET PG 2024:

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in .

. Click on the NEET PG tab under the examinations section.

Next, click on the NEET PG 2024.

Register using your details and proceed to apply for the exam.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Take a printout for future reference.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences also said that the cut-off date to complete the mandatory internship, which makes MBBS doctors eligible for the PG entrance test, has been fixed as August 15. With the NEET PG exam date confirmed, details regarding application forms, information bulletin etc, are expected to be released soon. NEET PG 2024 Exam: National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Examination Likely in First Week of July; No National Exit Test This Year, Say Reports.

It must be noted that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate or NEET PG examination is conducted for admission to MD/MS and PG Diploma courses across the country.

