Mumbai, July 31: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to release the NEET answer key very soon. According to reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released today, July 31.

Once released, candidates can check their NEET UG 2022 answer keys on the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the National Testing Agency conducted the undergraduate medical entrance examination on July 17. The exams were held after the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea to postpone the NEET UG 2022 examination.

After the NEET UG 2022 answer keys are released, the NTA is expected to announce the NEET Result 2022 in the third week of August. Besides NEET UG 2022 answer keys, the NTA will also release the OMR sheet of candidates who appeared for the July 17 examination.

It must be noted that the NEET UG 2022 exam results will be announced in the form of scorecards. The NEET UG 2022 exam results will mention candidates' subject-wise marks and percentile scores.

Candidates must remember that they can raise objections once the NTA releases the provisional answer keys and OMR sheets. Besides, the NAT will also announce the names of all-India toppers and cut-off scores for different categories as well.

Steps to download NEET UG 2022 answer key:

Visit the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in

Click on NEET UG 2022 Answer Key link

Enter your login credentials before clicking on the submit button

Your NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen

Once the NEET UG 2022 exam results are declared, the scores of candidates will be used by the respective counselling authorities in order to mark the beginning of the admission process for medical courses.

For more details on NEET UG 2022, candidates can visit the official websites of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

