Mumbai, July 29: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Provisional answer keys of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022.

It must be noted that the NTA conducted the undergraduate medical entrance examination on July 17 after the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea to postpone NEET UG 2022 exam.

The agency will be uploading the NEET UG 2022 answer keys on neet.nta.nic.in. Besides the NEET answer keys, the NTA is also likely to publish question papers and candidates' OMR response sheets.

Once the provisional answer keys and OMR sheets are released, NEET UG 2022 candidates will be allowed to raise objections by paying a fee per question. Post this, the NTA will review the objections before publishing the final version of the NEET answer key.

Candidates can expect the NTA to declare the NEET UG results soon after the final answer key is released. The NEET UG 2022 exam results will be announced in the form of scorecards. The results will mention candidates' subject-wise marks and percentile scores.

The NTA is most likely to announce the names of all-India toppers and cut-off scores for different categories as well. Following this, the NEET UG 2022 scores will be used by the respective counselling authorities marking the beginning of the admission process for medical courses.

NEET UG 2022: Steps to download NEET 2022 answer key

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click on NEET 2022 Answer Key link

Enter your application number, password and other details

Submit and view answer keys

For more details on NEET UG 2022, candidates can visit the official websites of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

