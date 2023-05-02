Mumbai, May 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate examination today, May 2. The NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 exam admit cards soon. Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2023 exam can visit the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in to download their admit cards.

It must be noted that on April 30, the NTA released the exam city slip for the NEET UG 2023 examination. The NTA will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 exam on Sunday, May 7, 2023. While the NTA has already issued the exam city slips it is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 exam admit cards soon. NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip for May 7 Examination Released at neet.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Check and Download.

Steps To Download NEET UG 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "NEET UG 2023 admit card" link

Next, enter using your login credentials and other details

Click on submit

Your NEET UG 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the NEET UG 2023 entrance exam will be held in a single shift. The exams will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Here's the direct link to check NEET UG 2023 exam city slip. Candidates can download the NEET UG 2023 admit cards using their application number and date of birth. GSEB HSC Result 2023 Declared: Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Result Out on gseb.org, Know How To Check.

On the day of the NEET UG 2023 examination, candidates will have to carry a printout of their admit card along with other documents and photographs. The NEET UG 2023 admit cards will also have instructions for candidates for the exam day. The instructions will include the dress code to be followed and the list of items allowed inside the exam hall.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2023 05:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).