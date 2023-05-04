Mumbai, May 04: Many undergraduate medical aspirants are still calling for the exam to be postponed even though there are only four academic calendar days left before the medical entrance exam is to be held. NEET Aspirants have created a petition on Change.org asking for the delay of the most important medical exams. The petition currently has over 6,000 signatures, according to recent updates.

"We understand that the government is attempting to restore the pre-pandemic academic schedule, but postponing neet to just 15 days will not do any harm in our opinion," the petition's text states. NEET UG 2023 Admit Card for May 7 Examination To Be Released Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Download Hall Tickets.

On social media, hashtags like #NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #NEETPOSTPONE, #NEETUG2023POSTPONE, #postponeNEETUG2023, #postponeneetug2023onlytilljune, and #NamoJiHelpNeetUG2023 are trending.

The petition's content states that the anxious candidates have provided a few valid justifications for the administration to take the exam postponement into consideration. Conflicts with the board test, the petition continued. Even though there will be no board exams on May 7th, we believe that the time between the board exams and the neet should be at least 15 days. On May 3, the Jammu Board will hold a geography test. This exam and neet cannot be managed by a student at the same time. There are practicals at Punjab Board. Exams are being held by the Nios Board on May 6 and 8.

What Are Students Protesting Against?

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the single organisation in charge of administering the exam, was asked to postpone it by one month by the medical aspirants due to the increase of COVID-19 cases. Some students complained that after taking the CBSE and other state board exams, they had less time to prepare for the medical entrance exam. NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip for May 7 Examination Released at neet.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Check and Download.

A NEET aspirant took to Twitter and wrote, “Looks like NTA has LOST it’s LISTENING ABILITY. NEET ASPIRANTS request NTA to POSTPONE NEET UG 2023 for A MONTH. #NEETUG2023POSTPONE #NEETUG2023 #NEETPOSTPONE #request.”

Looks like NTA has LOST it's LISTENING ABILITY. NEET ASPIRANTS request NTA to POSTPONE NEET UG 2023 for A MONTH.#NEETUG2023POSTPONE #NEETUG2023 #NEETPOSTPONE #request pic.twitter.com/QHSnOfKn5j — Rahul Aryavarti (@RAryavarti) May 1, 2023

“Students are like growing branches for a tree depicted country, kindly don’t cut these branches by your ignorance or injustice”, another wrote.

The Class 12th Board test was finished by CBSE on April 5, 2023. Only 32 academic calendar days remained for students to study for the medical entrance exam, which is scheduled for May 7, after the CBSE Board Examination (held on April 5).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2023 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).