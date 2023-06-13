Mumbai, June 13: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 exam results soon. The NTA will declare NEET UG 2023 Result and also release the final answer key of the NEET examination. Once declared, the NEET UG 2023 Result will be available on the official website of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The NTA will not only announce the NEET UG 2023 Result and final answer key but is also likely to announce the names of the all-India toppers. Besides, the National Testing Agency is also expected to announce category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks of candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2023 examination.

Steps To Check NEET UG Result 2023:

Visit the website official site of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in

and Click on the "NTA NEET UG Result 2023" link

Next, enter using your login details and other credentials

Now, click on submit.

Your NEET UG Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

Ahead of the NEET UG 2023 Result, NTA already released the provisional answer key on June 4. The agency closed the objection window on June 6, 2023. The NEET UG 2023 exam was conducted on May 7, 2023, and the answer key was released on June 4, 2023. The last date to raise objections was till June 6.

This year, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 examinations were held on May 7. A total of 2,087,449 candidates attended the NEET UG 2023 examination which was held at 4,097 examination centres across 499 cities in the country. The exams were also held in 14 cities outside the country.

