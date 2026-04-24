The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has officially declared the NEHU Result 2026 for multiple undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students who appeared for the November 2025 semester examinations can now access their results online through the university’s official examination portal.

The latest result announcement covers programmes such as FYUP, BSc Home Science, BA, BSc, BSW, BCA, BBA, BCom, tourism, nursing, and several postgraduate courses. Candidates can download their semester marksheets in PDF format.

How to Check NEHU Result 2026

Visit the official website: exams.nehu.ac.in

Scroll down to the “Results” section

Click on your respective course link

Select your examination/semester

Open the result PDF displayed on the screen

Search your roll number/name in the list

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Established in 1973, NEHU is based in Shillong and is recognised by the University Grants Commission. The university offers diverse academic programmes across multiple disciplines and is accredited by NAAC for quality education. CUET PG 2026 Result Today at 5 PM: How To Check Scorecard, Expected Cut-Off and Key Details.

Students should carefully verify all details mentioned in their results and contact the university in case of any discrepancies.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).