No Hike in Fee For Next Academic Year, Don't Force Parents to Pay Pending Fee During Lockdown: Maharashtra Tells Schools

Mumbai, May 9: The education department of Maharashtra has said there will be no hike school fee for the next academic year. The department has also asked schools not to force parents and wards to pay the pending fee of the previous academic year during the nationwide lockdown. Besides, the executive committee of the Parent Teachers Association has been asked to review and reduce fees if some resources remained unused during the lockdown. Universities in Maharashtra to Conduct Only Final Year Examinations for 2020, All Other Students to Be Promoted Without Exams.

"We have received complaints from parents that some schools are forcing them to pay fees. Schools must not make it mandatory for parents to pay fees during the lockdown," Vandana Krishna, school education secretary, said in an order issued on Friday. "Fees must not be hiked for the 2020-2021 academic year," she added. She further asked schools to give parents more options for payment of the pending fee. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2020 New Time Table: Class 10, 12 Examinations to Be Held From July 1 to July 15.

Maharashtra Education Department's Order on School Fee Hike:

There will be no hike in school fee for this academic year 2020-21. Parents should not be forced to pay the remaining fee of academic year 2019-20 & the fee for 2020-21 in one go, they must be given monthly/quarterly payment options: Maharashtra Education Department pic.twitter.com/kp4wVKE44g — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

"Allow parents the option of paying the pending 2019-20 academic year fees and the next year’s fees on a monthly or quarterly basis...If some resources are not utilised due to the lockdown, the PTA executive committee can review it and give parents some relief. The school must also make available online fee payment options," Vandana Krishna stated.

Parents expressed happiness over the move. "We have paid fees this month but it will relief for us if the PTA can reduce some portion of the fees since we have also received a pay cut from our organisations for the next month on," a parent was quoted by TOI as saying.