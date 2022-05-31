The Northeast Frontier Railway(NFR), Railway Recruitment Cell has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the various Apprentices posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NFR at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5636 posts will be filled. The online registration will begin from tomorrow, June o1, 2022. Applicants can apply till June 30.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate (ITI) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training. The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age. HPSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Over 1800 Posts At hpsssb.hp.gov.in; Check Details Here

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared. The merit list in each unit will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in matriculation + ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done. CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 33 Casualty Medical Officer, General Duty Medical Officer Posts on psc.cg.gov.in; Check Details Here

The application fees is ₹100/-. The payment can be made by using debit card/ credit card/internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NFR.

