Mumbai, January 21: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 admit card. The hall ticket for the JEE Main 2023 can be downloaded from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can access the website using the necessary credentials including the JEE application number and date of birth. JEE Main 2023: NTA To Release Admit Card and Exam City Slip Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know Steps To Download.

The JEE Main session 1 examination is scheduled to take place on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023, for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I, Shift 1st & Shift 2nd ) and 28 January (2nd Shift only) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B). The JEE Main admit card 2023 is the mandatory document that needs to be carried out on exam day. KVS Recruitment 2022: Exam Dates for 6,990 Teaching and Other Posts Released at kvsangathan.nic.in; Know Steps To Download.

How To Download NTA JEE 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card" link.

Next, enter the JEE Mains application numbers and dates of birth.

Submit and download the JEE Main 2023 admit card.

Take a printout of the admit card and carry it on the exam day.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam will be held in various centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and in 25 cities outside India. The JEE Main–2022 Session-I was conducted by NTA from June 24 to 30, 2022. A total of 8,72,432 candidates had registered for the entrance examination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2023 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).