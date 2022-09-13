The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the UGC NET Admit card on September 16, 2022. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in once it releases.

A notice by NTA says “it is hereby informed that the City of the Examination Centre for this Examination will be displayed on 13 September 2022, and the Admit Cards will be displayed on 16 September 2022 to the concerned candidates online. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card in due course, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.”

Once released, students can download UGC-NET admit cards using their application number and date of birth. CUET UG Admit Card 2022: Hall Ticket for Phase 6 Out on cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know How To Download

NTA NET Admit Card 2022: How to Download

Go to the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Under the candidate activity tab, find the link to download admit card.

Login by entering the asked details.

Download the admit card and take print out.

The UGC NET 2022 exam city slip was released today. Candidates who are going to appear for the UGC NET 2022 exam can check and download their UGC NET Exam city slip from the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in . Candidates would be required to key in their application number and date of birth to access the UGC NET exam city slip. CUET UG 2022: Admit Card for CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Examination Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Steps To Download

The NTA NET is an examination conducted by the National Testing Agency on behalf of the University Grants Commission. The examination is for determining the eligibility for the post of assistant professor and/or Junior Research Fellowship in Indian universities.

The exam is conducted twice a year in the months of June and December in online mode.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2022 08:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).