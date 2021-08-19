Bhubaneswar, August 19: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Wednesday released the admit card for the main examination for the 2017 Block Social Security Officer (BSSO). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of the commission - ossc.gov.in. The OSSC BSSO main exam 2017 is scheduled to take place on August 25. JIPMER Admit Card 2021 For Senior Resident Exam Released, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket at jipmer.edu.in.

The exam will be held as per COVID-19 protocols from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm across different centres in Bhubaneswar. Aspirants are required to reach their respective examination centres at 8:30 am. The exam will be conducted through Computer Based Requirement Examination (CBRE) mode. Candidates need to log in with their credentials, including their application number, to download the hall ticket. OSSSC RI Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download the Admit Card Online at osssc.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Aspirants are required to visit the official website of the commission ossc.gov.in .

. On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card for BSSO Main exam 2017.

Enter your login credentials – application number and date of birth.

Click on "submit".

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download and take its printout for future use.

The OSSC has asked candidates to use sanitiser, maintain social distancing, wear a three-layer mask during the examination. Applicants need to carry their admit cards with them on the examination day. The admit card contains important details about the exam, including the name of the examination centre, reporting time and the information regarding the exam. Notably, the commission announced the BSSO Prelims result in January this year.

