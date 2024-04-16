Jalandhar, April 16: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to declare the results of the Class 10 board examinations on April 18, 2024. Students who have taken the PSEB matriculation exams can access their results through the board's official website at pseb.ac.in. UPSC Result 2023 Declared: Aditya Srivastava Secures First Rank in Civil Services Exam, Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy Get 2nd and 3rd Ranks Respectively.

A board official has indicated that the results are in the final stages of preparation, with the official date and time for the announcement to be confirmed shortly. The results will be unveiled at a press conference hosted by PSEB officials, where they will also disclose the list of toppers, overall pass percentage, and gender-wise pass percentage among other key statistics. WB Board Result 2024 Date: West Bengal Class 10, 12 Results Likely To Be Announced This Month at wbresults.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

Know How to Check PSEB Class 10 Result

Visit the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

Click on the results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates must click the Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

PSEB Class 10 results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year's examinations, which saw approximately 300,000 students participate, were held from February 13 to March 5, 2024. Conducted in a single shift from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. across various centers in the state, the PSEB 10th board exams mark a significant milestone for students in Punjab.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2024 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).