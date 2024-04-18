PSEB Class 10th Result 2024: Punjab School Education Board to Release Class 10 Board Result at pseb.ac.in, Know How to Download

Mohali, April 18: On Thursday, April 18, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 10th exam results for 2024 will be released. Students who took the class 10 examination this year can visit the board's official website to view their results. According to the reports, the exam results will be made public today following a press conference. The Punjab board will also make available the subject-specific passing percentage and the merit list.

On the Punjab School Education Board's official website, pseb.ac.in, students can check their results once released. Applicants should keep their roll number and security code handy in order to access their respective results.

PSEB Class 10th Result 2024: Steps to Check Results Online

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in Click on the results link available on the home page Click on the 'Punjab Board 10th Result 2024' link Enter the required details and click on 'Submit' PSEB Class 10th Result 2024 will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

This year, the board exam for class 10 took place in February and March. The examination started on February 13 and was concluded on March 5, 2024. The exam was placed in a single shift, from 11 am to 2:15 pm, at various exam centres across the state of Punjab. A total of 3 lakh students show up in the board exams administered by the Punjab board.

For the class 10 Punjab Board exams in 2023, the overall pass rate was 97.56 per cent. The pass rate decreased by 97.94 per cent from the year prior. With a 99.19 per cent pass rate, Pathankot was the highest-performing district in the previous year's results, while Barnala had the lowest pass percentage.

