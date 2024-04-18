PSEB Class 10th Result 2024: Punjab School Education Board to Release Class 10 Board Result at pseb.ac.in, Know How to Download

On the Punjab School Education Board's official website, pseb.ac.in, students can check their results once released. Applicants should keep their roll number and security code handy in order to access their respective results.

Education Team Latestly| Apr 18, 2024 11:53 AM IST
PSEB Class 10th Result 2024: Punjab School Education Board to Release Class 10 Board Result at pseb.ac.in, Know How to Download
Representative Image (Photo Credit- Pixabay)

Mohali, April 18: On Thursday, April 18, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 10th exam results for 2024 will be released. Students who took the class 10 examination this year can visit the board's official website to view their results. According to the reports, the exam results will be made public today following a press conference. The Punjab board will also make available the subject-specific passing percentage and the merit list.

On the Punjab School Education Board's official website, pseb.ac.in, students can check their results once released. Applicants should keep their roll number and security code handy in order to access their respective results. CTET Exam Result 2023: CBSE Releases Central Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Results at ctet.nic.in, Get Direct Link and Know How To Download.

PSEB Class 10th Result 2024: Steps to Check Results Online

  1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in

  2. Click on the results link available on the home page

  3. Click on the 'Punjab Board 10th Result 2024' link

  4. Enter the required details and click on 'Submit'

  5. PSEB Class 10th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

  6. Download and take a print for future reference

    News Team Latestly| Apr 18, 2024 11:53 AM IST
    A+
    A-
