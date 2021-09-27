New Delhi, September 27: The Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited has released the admit cards for the post of architect. The e-admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the PSTCL. Candidates who have applied for the same can visit the official website of the corporation at pstcl.org to access and download their admit cards for the examination for the post of architect. PSSSB Admit Card 2021 for Taxation Inspector, Other Posts Released, Candidates Can Apply Online at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The admit card will carry important information regarding the examination. It will also contain certain instruction regarding the test which the candidates are advised to follow and adhere to. Candidates can download their admit cards through the official website by logging in with their user Id and password. Scroll down to know how to download the e-admit cards of the exam. Alternatively, click here for direct link for PSTCL Admit Card 2021 for the Post of Architect.

Here Is How To Download PSTCL Admit Card 2021 For The Post Of Architect:

Visit the official website of PSTCL at pstcl.org

On the home page click on the link that says 'E-Admit card for the post of Architect against CRA-11/2021' under 'Latest Updates' section A new web page will open

Enter your user Id and password and click on login

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card for future references. Candidates are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies and queries related to the admit card or the examination.

