Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 Released: How To Download Scorecard and What’s Next

The Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) Pre Diploma in Elementary Education (Pre DElEd) Result 2026 has been officially declared, allowing thousands of aspiring teacher trainees across the state to access their scores online. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now visit the official portal, predeledraj2026.com, to check their results and download their scorecards.

The results were announced following an official event at the Jaipur Regional Centre of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota. Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar formally declared the results, paving the way for the counselling and admission process for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) courses across the state.

How to Check Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026

Candidates can access their scorecards online by following these steps:

Visit the official website at predeledraj2026.com.

Click on the link titled "Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth in the required fields.

Click on the Submit button to view your result.

Download the scorecard and save a copy for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the scorecard ready, as it will be required during the counselling and admission process.

Exam Statistics at a Glance

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2026 examination was conducted on May 20 across the state.

Key figures released by officials include:

Total Applications Received: 6,05,242

Candidates Appeared: 4,97,178

Exam Centres: 1,774 centres across 41 districts of Rajasthan

The examination serves as the gateway for admission to teacher training programmes offered by various DElEd institutions in Rajasthan.

More Than 25,000 Seats Available

This year, a total of 25,970 seats are available in Diploma in Elementary Education colleges across Rajasthan. Admission will be based on candidates' ranks secured in the entrance examination. Higher-ranked candidates are expected to receive priority during seat allocation and institute selection.

Counselling Process to Begin Soon

With the result declaration complete, authorities are preparing to begin the counselling process.

Qualified candidates will be required to register online for counselling and participate in seat allocation procedures. Detailed information regarding counselling registration, choice filling, seat allotment and document verification will be released separately on the official website.

Officials have advised candidates to regularly check the portal for updates and announcements.

Minimum Qualifying Marks Remain Crucial

Candidates must note that qualifying the examination is essential for participation in the admission process.

Merely appearing for the entrance test does not guarantee admission. Applicants must secure the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by the conducting authority to become eligible for counselling and seat allotment. Those who do not meet the required eligibility criteria will not be considered for admission.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).