Jaipur, July 30: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the RBSE class 10th Result 2021 on Friday. Students can check their class 10 results on the official websites of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. A total of 99.56 percent of students were declared pass. Like other states, the Rajasthan government had also cancelled the class 10 and 12 exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PSEB Class 12 Result 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Punjab Board Class 12 Scores Online at pseb.ac.in.

The alternate marking scheme was announced by the board in June. The class 10 result was based on performance in class 8 and 9 exams and internal assessment of class 10. According to reports, performance in class 8 has 25 percent weightage, class 9 marks have 45 percent weightage and the remaining 30 percent will depend upon the internal assessment of class 10. CBSE Class XII Result 2021 Declared, Pass Percentage at 99.37%; Students Can Check Class 12 Marks at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Here Are Steps to check The Result:

Students are advised to visit official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in .

and . On the home page, click on the link to check RBSE class 10 result.

Enter your login credentials.

Click on “Submit”.

The class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

Students can also check the scores on the third-party website – indiaresults.com. In 2020, around 11.50 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exams, out of which 9.29 lakh students were declared pass. The pass percentage of the RBSE class 10 result 2020 was 80.63 percent.

Last week, the Rajasthan board also declared the class 12 results. The class 12 exams were scheduled to be held in April 2021, which were later postponed. The board then eventually cancelled the exams considering the coronavirus situation in the country.

