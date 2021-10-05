New Delhi, October 5 : The Rajasthan University has declared the result of various undergraduate programmes on its official website. The results for BA LLB Hons (5 Year Integrated Course) semester 8 and 10, and B.Sc Hons Part III have been uploaded on the official website of the university. Students who appeared for these examination can visit the official website of the Rajasthan University at uniraj.ac.in to view and download their results.

The university has also released the results of certain other courses such as B.Ed and Post Gradaute Diploma programmes on the official website. Students can access their results by entering their roll number and date of birth. Scroll down to know the steps for checking and downloading result from Rajasthan University's official website. RPSC Admit Card 2021 for Head Master Comp Exam Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here Is How To Check Results on Rajasthan University's Official Website:

Visit the official website of the Rajasthan University at uniraj.ac.in

On the home page click on 'Result' link under 'Students Corner' tab

Select your course

A new web page will open

Enter required credentials

Click on 'Find'

Candidates are advised to download their result and take a print out of the same for future references. Candidates are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the result.

