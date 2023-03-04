Delhi, March 4: The Modi government is going to give a big gift to the students preparing for JEE main and other competitive exams. The Modi government is going to bring such a platform through which students preparing for various entrance exams and other competitive exams, including engineering, will be able to take free coaching. SATHEE will be launched on March 6, 2023, at 10:45 AM by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Self Assessment Test and Help for Entrance Exams (SATHEE) is an initiative by the ministry of education in collaboration with IIT Kanpur. UGC Announces Draft Norms, Foreign Universities Can Now Set Up Campuses in India, Decide Admission Process, Fee Structure.

The SATHEE websites - one for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and another for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) have already been created. The websites are interactive in nature with subject-wise faculty and tips on how to crack the entrance exam. Students can select the subject they want to learn and clear their doubts as well through a Google form that is available on the respective sites. UGC Releases Draft Guidelines and Curriculum Framework for Environment Education at Undergraduate Level.

The online platform will help students learn concepts and focus on their weak topics through the help of video lessons. The lessons and videos are prepared by the Indian Institutes of Technology and the faculty members of the Indian Institute of Science.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that this platform has been designed so that students who come from adverse circumstances or economically weak families can easily prepare for competitive exams. He said that often due to the high cost of coaching, children from economically weak families are not able to prepare. Because of which they are not able to fulfill their dreams.

