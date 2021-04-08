Chennai, April 8: The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) scorecard 2021 was released by Anna University on Thursday on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the TANCET 2021 exam can download their scorecards from tancet.annauniv.edu. Aspirants seeking admission to M.B.A., M.C.A. and M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan. degree programmes can download scorecards till April 22, 2021. Mangalore University 2021 Exam Update: All Degree Exams, Scheduled From April 8 to April 10, Postponed.

Candidates need to produce the scorecard at the time of admission. If they lose their scorecard, they can get a duplicate copy of the same by paying Rs 100 charges in the form of a demand draft. Students clearing the TANCET exam 2021 will be offered admission at the Annamalai University departments, university colleges of engineering, regional campuses and government-aided colleges. Bihar Board Class 10 Exam Result 2021: BSEB to Announce Matric Examination Results Today; Here is How You Can Check It.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official site of Anna University on tancet.annauniv.edu.

On the home page, click on the result and scorecard link available on the home page.

Candidates will have to enter the login credentials on the new page, which will open.

TANCET 2021 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take its printout for future reference.

Now the students will have to take part in the counselling process for admissions. Document verification will be done before the admissions. TANCET is a state-level entrance examination, which is held annually by the Anna University.

