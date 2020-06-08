Telangana SSC 2020 Exam Cancelled: Class 10 Students Promoted to Next Class Without Examination

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, June 8: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to promote Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC 2020) students to the next class without any examination. The decision has been taken in view of the novel coronavirus situation in the country. Delhi University Cancels Exams for First and Second Year Students Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Will Conduct Online Open Book Exams for Final Year from July 1.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided that 10th Class students will be promoted to the next class without any examination, as it would not be possible to conduct the examinations due to the spread of Coronavirus in the State," Telangana CMO said. Maharashtra University Exams Cancelled: Governor BS Koshyari in Face-Off With CM Uddhav Thackeray, Wants Final Decision to be Taken as Per Law.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided that 10th Class students will be promoted to the next class without any examination, as it would not be possible to conduct the examinations due to the spread of Coronavirus in the State: Telangana CMO

All Class 10 SSC 2020 students would be promoted to the next class. Their grades will be decided based on their internal assessment marks, CMO said. The parents of Class 10 students had been demanding cancellation of the examination amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier, the exams were postponed after the Telangana High Court asked the state government to not conduct exams in the GHMC area. The districts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Secunderabad are identified as hotspots and hence, High Court decided to hold exams in these areas.