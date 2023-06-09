Mumbai, June 9: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana released the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination JUNE - 2023 hall ticket today, June 9. Candidates who will be appearing for the Telangana SSC supplementary examination can visit the official website of the Telangana Board at bse.telangana.gov.in to check and download the admit card for the June 2023 examination.

This year, the Telangana or TS SSC supplementary examination will be held from June 14 to June 22. Candidates must note that the Telangana SSC or Class 10 board exam results were announced on May 10. Here's the direct link to download the Telangana SSC Supplementary admit card 2023.

Steps To Download TS SSC Supplementary Admit Card 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "SSC ASE JUNE HALL TICKETS - 2023" on the homepage

Step 3: Enter using your login details and other credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your TS Class 10th supplementary admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

The Telangana SSC or Class 10 exam saw an overall pass percentage of 86.60 percent this year. The girls outnumbered the boys with a pass percentage of 88.53 percent as against the boys' pass percentage of 84.68 percent.

Earlier in the day, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) also released the CA Foundation admit card 2023 for the June 2023 examination. Candidates who will be appearing for the examination can download the CA Foundation admit card from the official website at eservices.icai.org.

