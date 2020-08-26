Chennai, August 26: Random numbers to over one lakh students were issued by the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), reports confirmed on Wednesday. The 10-digit IDs, also referred to as random numbers, will be crucial to break the tie in case several students end up with same marks. Delhi CET: DTTE Extends Deadline For Applications, Know How to Apply at delhidiploma.admissions.nic.in.

The TNEA is the nodal body for admission of candidates in various state-run engineering institutes of Tamil Nadu. As per the tentative schedule, the admissions body is expected to release the rank list of candidates on September 7.

Based on their ranks, the qualified students would be allotted their respective colleges. The online counselling for general quota seats will be held between September 17 and October 6.

According to officials, over 1.6 lakh students have registered for the counselling this year. Among them, 1,31,436 have already paid the fees. The random numbers are allotted to 1,31,146 to break the tie in case a spree of students score the same marks.

The admission was derailed this year, and postponed till September-October due to the outbreak of coronavirus. All educational institutes across the country were shut since mid-March after the lockdown was imposed to contain the pandemic.

