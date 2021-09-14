Chennai, September 14: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2021 rank list has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE). Candidates who had applied for admission to undergraduate Engineering admission to Tamil Nadu colleges through TNEA 2021 can check their selection status on the official website- tneaonline.org. As many as 440 colleges have been included in the counseling process this year. Candidates can also check the rank list through the direct link from the official website.

As the TNEA Rank List 2021 has been declared, the Counselling Process would begin which will determine the final admission of students in various educational institutions. The TNEA counseling 2021 will first be conducted for candidates under the Special Reservation category. “Special Reservation Counselling to be conducted between 15-09-2021 and 24-09-2021, details will follow,” reads a notification on the official website. TNEA rank list 2021: Click here for the direct link.

TNEA Rank List 2021: Important Dates to Remember

Event Date(s) Publication of Rank list Date September 14, 2021 Counselling for Special Reservation categories Date September 17 to 24, 2021 Commencement of Counselling Academic Date September 27 to October 17, 2021 Supplementary Counselling Date October 19 to 23, 2021 End date of Counselling October 25, 2021

TNEA Counselling will be held online this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The above-mentioned dates are as per the official notice on the website and are only for Academic courses. They may check the same by clicking on the link given below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2021 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).