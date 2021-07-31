Agartala, July 31: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Saturday declared the board results for class 10th and 12th. Students can check their scores on the official websites of the board - tbse.tripura.gov.in and tripuraresults.nic.in. This year, a pass percentage of 80.62 percent was recorded for Madhyamik exams. A total of 39,987 candidates registered for the Madhyamik examinations in 2021. Meanwhile, 5060 students registered as continuing candidates. UP Board Class 10 Result 2021: UPMSP Declares 10th Results, Students Can Check Scores Online at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

TBSE president Dr. Bhabatosh Saha said, “The pass percentage of regular Class 10 candidates this year is 80.62 while the overall pass percentage is 76.88.” In a total of 426 schools, 100 percent of students were declared pass. The class 10th and 12 examinations were initially postponed in May, and later they were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AHSEC HS Result 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Assam Board Class 12 Scores Online at ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

Here Are Steps to Check the Results:

Visit the official websites of the board - tbse.tripura.gov.in and tripuraresults.nic.in .

and . On the home screen, click on the links to check class 10th and 12th results.

Enter your login credentials.

Click on Submit.

The results will be declared on the screen.

Students are advised to take their printout after downloading the results.

Results can also be checked on the third-party website – inidaresults.com. The results were calculated on the basis of an alternate assessment mode. An expert committee was formed in June to calculate the result. For class 10, the result was calculated on the basis of marks obtained in the pre-board examination. Similarly, the class 12 result will be based on the internal assessment and the marks obtained in class11. Similarly,

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2021 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).