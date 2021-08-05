New Delhi, August 5: The Directorate of Higher Education, government of Tripura has announced the date for the TJEE 2021. The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination will be conducted on August 24, 2021 as per the official notification released on the Tripura Board Joint Entrance Examination website at tbjee.nic.in. Earlier the entrance examination was due on June 23 however owing to the ongoing coronavirus situation , the board had postponed the date of TJEE 2021. NCHM JEE Admit Card 2021 Released Online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in; Know How to Download.

The application process for Tripura JEE 2021 started on April 5 this year and concluded on April 30. The admit cards for the entrance examination will be released soon by the board. Once released the candidates will be able to download their admit cards for TJEE 2021 from the official website of the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination. CAT 2021: Registrations Begin Today, Candidates Can Apply Online at iimcat.ac.in.

Tripura JEE is conducted for admission to engineering colleges, medical colleges and other professional courses including veterinary, fisheries, agricultural among other courses. The entrance examination tests students on four subjects namely Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. The examination is conducted on a single day in three shifts.

