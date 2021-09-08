New Delhi, September 8: The Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura has released the admit cards for upcoming state's Teachers Eligibility Test. The call letters have been uploaded on the official website of the board's website. Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official website of TRBT at trb.tripura.gov.in to view and download their respective admit cards for the Tripura TET 2021. Catastrophic Consequences: 37% Students in Rural Areas, 19% in Urban Not Studying at All Due to COVID-19, Says Survey.

According to official notification released by the board in this regard, the Paper-1 of Tripura- TET 2021 will be conducted on September 19, 2021 between 12 noon to 2:30 pm. The Paper-2 is scheduled to be held on September 20, 2021 between 12 noon to 2:30 pm. Each test will be held for a duration of 2.5 hours. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website till September 10, 2021. Click here for direct link to admit card for Tripura Teachers Eligibility Test 2021.

Here Is How To Download Tripura TET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of the board at trb.tripura.gov.in

On the home page click on the 'Apply Online' tab

A new web page will open

Here login by entering your registration number and password

Download the admit card and take a print out for future references

The official notification by the Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura says " If any discrepancy of fact as per Acknowledgement Page of T-TET 2021 is noticed in the downloaded Admit Card the same should be brought under notice of the Board on or before 11.09.2021 positively for necessary action." Candidates should carry their admit cards with them to the test centres.

