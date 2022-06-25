The Telangana Board is likely to announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or Class 10 and Inter (Class 12) results 2022 next week. Once announced, TS SSC and TS Inter results 2022 will be available on the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in.

Students need to score more than minimum qualifying marks which are 33 for each subject in order to pass the TS 10th Result 2022. Moreover, there are 7-8 Subjects in each class and all are compulsory to pass to get a passing certificate.

TS SSC, Inter Results 2022: Websites

bse.telangana.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

result.cgg.gov.in

TS SSC, Inter Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website of the Telangana Board.

Click on the designated result link.

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

Your TS 10th, 12th results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

TS SSC 2022 marks memo would be released on the official website and students are advised to keep their admit card handy to check their memo. To access the marks memo, students will have to login to the official website using their roll number.

