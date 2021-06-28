Hyderabad, June 28: The TS inter results 2021 are likely to be declared today by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). The board will declare results on its official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Class 12 students are required to login with their roll numbers to check the result. The state government had cancelled the class 12 exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE Class 12 Result Latest Update: Board Reveals Assessment Criteria, Results By July 31; Check Details Here.

The results can also be checked on examresults.com. Around 4.73 lakh students have registered for the TS Inter exams. The TS inter second-year results will be announced on the basis of students' first-year intermediate marks. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the result will be displayed at school campuses.

Here Are Steps to Check The Results:

Students are required to visit the official website of TSBIE - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the link – “TS 2nd Year IPE 2021 Result - March Exam.

A new page will open.

Enter your roll number and other details.

The TS Inter Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

The announcement regarding the cancellation of the exams was made by state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on June 9. The decision was taken after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled the class 12 exams due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. Notably, in 2020, In 2020, 68.86 percent students had passed in the class 12 exams.

