Hyderabad, April 20: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is gearing up to declare the results of the Inter first and second-year examinations soon. With anticipation running high among students, the results are expected to be announced imminently. Once released, candidates can access their results on the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Inter 1st year examinations were conducted from February 28 to March 18, while the 2nd year exams took place from February 29 to March 19. A significant number of approximately 10 lakh students appeared for these crucial examinations across Telangana. Last year, the TS Inter results were unveiled on May 9, 2023. UP Board Results 2024: Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results Declared Today at upresults.nic.in, Know How to Download.

Steps to Check TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Exam Results

Here's a step-by-step guide on how candidates can check their TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results:

Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Access Results Page: On the homepage, locate and click on the link labelled 'Telangana Inter Results 2024.' Assam HSLC Result 2024: SEBA Declares Result at resultsassam.nic.in; Boys Outshine Girls in Class 10 Board Exams in State. Choose Exam Year: Select the appropriate option based on whether you are checking for TS Inter first year or TS Inter second year results. Enter Credentials: Enter your necessary credentials, such as roll number or hall ticket number, in the designated fields on the login page. View Results: Once you've entered the required information, click on the submit button. Your TS Inter first or second-year exam results will then appear on the screen. Download and Print: Carefully review your results and ensure all details are accurate. After confirming, download a copy of your result and take a printout for future reference.In 2023, the overall pass percentage for TS Inter second-year students decreased slightly to 63.49 per cent compared to the previous year's 67.16 per cent. Similarly, for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, the overall pass percentage was 86.6 per cent. Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass the class 10 and 12 examinations. With the upcoming release of the TS Inter first and second-year results, students are urged to stay patient and utilise the aforementioned steps to access their scores once declared promptly.

