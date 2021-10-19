New Delhi, October 19: The dates of the online registration and document verification of the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET)/TS PGEC have been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) till October 25. Candidates have to visit the official website pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in for the registration process for TS PGECET 2021 counseling.

According to the official notification, students who qualified for TS PGECET, GATE/GPAT of 2019, 2020, and 2021 are eligible to apply for online counselling for admission to ME, MTech, MArch, Mpharmacy, PharmD (PB) courses for the academic year 2021-2022.

TS PGECET Counselling 2021: How To Apply

Candidates have to visit the official website pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in to apply for the TS PGECET Counselling 2021.

to apply for the TS PGECET Counselling 2021. On the homepage, click on 'TS PGEC/PGECET-2021 Admissions'. Click on the online certificate verification tab

A new login page will open where students have to log in using GATE/GPAT registration number or TS PGECET hall ticket number

Now select course and college and upload the documents for online verification

Candidates have to now pay the fees and click on submit

The verified list of eligible candidates will be rolled out by the TSCHE on October 28. Also, the students will be notified about corrections (if any) through Email. Students who wish to register for TS PGECET 2021 counselling will be required to pay a non-refundable application fee which is Rs 1,200 for General category students and Rs 600 for reserved category candidates.

