TSPSC Engineering Services Notification 2020 Released at tspsc.gov.in for 93 Vacancies: Check Eligibility, Fee, Salary and Important Dates

New Delhi, March 12: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited applications online for TSPSC engineering services exam 2020. Those who clear the exam will be recruited at the post of managers in the Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Engineering Services. A total of 93 vacancies are to be filled through this exam, the official notification said. JEE Main April 2020 Online Registration Process Ends Today, Apply Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website- www.tspsc.gov.in. The online application process will begin on March 16. The late date of submission and payment of fee is March 30, 2020. TS SSC 2020 Admit Card Released: Class 10 Telangana Board Exams to Begin from March 19, Download Hall Tickets at bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com.

TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020: Eligibility

A candidate should be at least 18 years old and not more than 34 years of age. Applicants must have an undergraduate degree in engineering in concerned fields from a recognised institute.

TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020: Fee

General category applicants have to pay Rs 200 as online application processing fee and Rs 120 as exam fee. The examination fee is exempted for SC, ST, BC of Telangana.

TSPSC Manager Recruitment 2020: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 37,100 to Rs 91,450.

Those who clear the examination will be called form an interview. The interview will carry 50 marks. To clear it, candidates need to score at least 40 percent marks, for BC category the cut off is 35 percent and for SC, ST and PH category applicants the cut off is 30 percent.