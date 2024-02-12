Hyderabad, February 12: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the release of the final answer key for the Town Planning Building Overseer (TPBO) recruitment exam 2023 on Monday, February 12. This crucial update was made available on the official website of the TSPSC at tpsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination and had previously raised objections to the provisional answer key can now access the finalised version.

The TPBO exam, which stands for Town Planning Building Overseer, is conducted by the TSPSC to fill vacancies for this crucial position within various departments of the Telangana government. The selection process includes a written examination followed by an interview to ensure the recruitment of qualified individuals for the role.

How to Download TSPSC TPBO Final Answer Key 2023:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website: Navigate to the TSPSC official website at tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Find Answer Key Section: Look for the section on the website that displays various answer keys and response sheet links.

Step 3: Download Final Answer Key: Locate and click on the link provided to download the TSPSC TPBO Final Answer Key 2023.

Step 4: Provide Credentials: Enter your necessary credentials when prompted, including your TSPSC ID, Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth (DOB).

Step 5: Retrieve Data: Click on the "Get Data" button to retrieve the required information.

Step 6: View Answer Key: The Answer Key PDF will then be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Save for Future Reference: Finally, click on the download button to save the Answer Key for future reference.

Candidates also have the option to utilise a direct link provided on the website to access their response sheets. This release of the final answer key marks an important milestone in the recruitment process, providing clarity and transparency to all candidates involved.

