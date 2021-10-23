New Delhi, October 23: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 exam dates for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. Candidates can check the new UGC NET 2021 exam dates on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the new schedules, the exams will be conducted in two blocks, from November 20 to 30 and December 1 to 5.

The official notice is also available on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Earlier, the UGC NET 2021 exam was postponed several times. Initially, the exam was scheduled to take place in September, but it was postponed as the dates are were clashing with other major exams. It was then scheduled to take place on October 17 but was again postponed citing the same reason. UGC NET 2021 Postponed Again By National Testing Agency.

The UGC NET 2021 admit cards will be released soon by the NTA. They will have important details about the exam timings, centre and other information regarding the exam. Aspirants are required to carry the hard copy of the hall ticket to the exam centre. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA websites - nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. Aspirants can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in for any queries.

