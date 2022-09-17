Mumbai, September 17: On Saturday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for the Phase II exam. Candidates who are appearing for the UGC NET 2022 exam can download the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged Cycles), Phase II admit card from the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2022 exam for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) will be conducted at various centres across the country. The UGC NET 2022 exam for 64 subjects will be held from September 20 to September 30, 2022. UPSC CAPF Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

Steps To Download UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2:

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "UGC NET Admit Card 2022" link

Enter using your login details

Click on submit

Your UGC NET 2022 exam admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the advance intimation slip for the allotment of the UGC NET 2022 examination city has been made available on the official website for the candidates. Here's the dircet link to download UGC NET 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2. For more details, candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

The National Testing Agency released the answer key for CUET PG 2022 today, September 17. Candidates who are appearing for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate can download the CUET PG answer key by viisting the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. It must be noted that the last date to challenge the answer key is September 18.

