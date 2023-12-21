Mumbai, December 21: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET 2023 December exam answer key soon. Candidates who appeared for the University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test exam can visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in to check and download the provisional answer key.

The UGC NET December 2023 written examination was conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and 14. The exams were held at various exam centers across the country. Candidates must note that the objection window will open once the UGC NET 2023 December answer key is released. KSET 2023 Exam: Registration for Karnataka State Eligibility Test Examination Extended Till Today, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

How to Download UGC NET December 2023 Answer Key:

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 link.

A new page will open.

Enter using your login details.

Click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

Once released, candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying processing fees for each question raised. Following this the objection window will be closed and the final answer key and the results will be declared. UPSC NDA, CDS 2024 Notification Released, Know How to Apply At upsc.gov.in.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of UGC NET. Meanwhile, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on Wednesday, December 20, released the KTET October 2023 admit card. Candidates who will be appearing for the KTET October 2023 examination can download the admit card from the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

