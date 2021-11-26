New Delhi, November 25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for UGG NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles from Day 7 to Day 12. The hall tickets have been released for tests between November 29, 2021 and December 5, 2021. The admit cards have been uploaded on the official website of the NTA. Candidates who have applied for the eligibility test can visit the official website of the agency at ugcnet.nta.nic.in to view and access their admit cards. SSC Answer Key For Grade C & D Stenographer Exam 2020 Released At ssc.ni.in; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till November 28.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website by entering their application number and date of birth or application number and password. The admit card will contain important details and instructions regarding the examination, including date, time of test, test centre and its address among others. Scroll down to know how to download UGC NET Admit Card 2021 for Day 7 to Day 12. OIL Admit Cards 2021 Released For Recruitment Exam For Posts Of Junior Assistant at oil-india.com; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Here Is How To Download UGC NET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link to download admit card

Enter required credentials

Click on submit

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card and keep it safe for future references. Candidates should follow the guidelines and instructions mentioned in the admit card. According to the official notification, "For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2021 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).