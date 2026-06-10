UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Candidates Can Check Allotted Exam City Online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slip for the UGC NET June 2026 examination, allowing registered candidates to check the city where their examination centre has been allotted. The city slip is available on the official UGC NET portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, and candidates can download it using their application credentials. The examination is scheduled to be held from June 22 to June 30 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across the country.

City Slip Available on Official Website

Candidates can access the city intimation slip through the official UGC NET website. The document informs applicants about the city in which their examination centre is located, helping them make travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the exam. However, NTA has clarified that the city slip is not the admit card and cannot be used for entry into the examination hall. UGC NET June 2026 Application Form Soon: Registration Dates, Eligibility Criteria and Exam Details.

The admit card will be issued separately closer to the examination date and will contain details such as the exact examination centre, reporting time, and exam-day instructions.

UGC NET June 2026 Exam Schedule

The UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted from June 22 to June 30 for various subjects. The NTA had earlier released the subject-wise examination schedule, enabling candidates to check their respective exam dates and shifts in advance. The examination is conducted to determine eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges. UGC NET June 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online, Check Exam Dates, Eligibility and Full Schedule.

How to Download the City Intimation Slip

Candidates can download the city slip by following these steps:

1. Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the link for the UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip.

3. Enter the application number, date of birth or password, and security details.

4. Submit the credentials to access the document.

5. Download and save the city slip for future reference.

Helpline for Candidates

NTA has advised candidates facing difficulties in downloading the city slip or requiring assistance to contact the agency through the helpdesk and support channels provided on the official website. Aspirants have also been urged to regularly monitor the portal for updates regarding admit cards and examination-related announcements.

Officials have emphasized that the city intimation slip is only meant to inform candidates about their allotted examination city. The final admit card, which will be released separately, remains the mandatory document for appearing in the examination. Candidates should carefully verify all details and stay updated through official NTA notifications in the days leading up to the exam.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).