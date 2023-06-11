Mumbai, June 11: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 for Phase I. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I examination is scheduled to take place at various centres throughout the country from June 13 to June 17, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam can obtain their admit cards by logging in with their application number and date of birth. MHT CET 2023 Result Date: PCM and PCB Group Results To Be Announced on June 12 at cetcell.mahacet.org, Know How To Check Scorecard.

How to Download UGC NET June Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. On Home page, click on 'UGC NET June Admit Card 2023' link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,” UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted on May 9. NEET UG Result 2023 Date and Time: NTA Likely To Announce Results by June Second Week on neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

Candidates have already received information about their exam city and date for the UGC NET June 2023 Phase-I examination. If any candidate encounters difficulties downloading or checking their Examination City Intimation Slip, they can seek assistance by contacting 011-40759000 or emailing ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

In other news, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to declare the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 by the second week of June, the reports said. Candidates can check the NEET UG 2023 results on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 examination was held on May 7 from 2 pm to 3:20 pm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2023 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).