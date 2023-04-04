Mumbai, April 4: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the UGC NET Result 2023 soon. The result of the December 2022 edition of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET will be published on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their UGC NET Result 2023 using their application number and date of birth.

The exams were held in five phases for 83 subjects from February 21 to March 16. UGC NET provisional answer key was published on March 23 and candidates were asked to send feedback on the provisional key and their recorded responses by March 25. The final answer keys of the test are also awaited as the UGC NET result is prepared using the final answer key. UGC NET 2022: Provisional Answer Key for Phase 1, 2 and 3 Exams Released, Raise Objections at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA conducted the UGC NET December 2022 exam for over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres across the country. A total of 8,34,537 candidates appeared in the exam during the UGC-NET December 2022 cycle. UGC NET Exam 2022 Postponed? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Notice.

How To Check UGC NET Result 2023:

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, a result download link will appear under candidate activity.

Click on the link to view the result.

You will be taken to the login page.

Now, log in by entering your application number and date of birth.

Check UGC NET Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download the UGC NET scorecard.

Take a printout of the same for future use.

The UGC NET exams are conducted twice a year. NTA carries out these exams to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

