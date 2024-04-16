Dehradun, April 16: The admit card for the written test to be held by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) to fill 107 subject-specific lab assistant positions under the Higher Education Department has been made available. Starting on April 15, the admit cards can be obtained on the commission's official websites, ukpsc.net.in and psc.uk.gov.in. Applicants who have applied for the position can download their admit cards from today onwards.

There will be no separate postal delivery of admit cards to applicants. It is imperative for candidates to adhere to the crucial guidelines listed on their admit cards.

Steps to Download UKPSC Lab Assistant Admit Card 2024

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the ‘UKPSC Lab Assistant Admit Card 2024’ link Enter required details and log in The admit card for the UKPSC Lab Assistant Exam will appear on the screen Download a copy of the Admit Card for future reference

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission is holding the exam to select lab assistants for various subjects for a total of 107 vacancies across the state.

The written exam for the UKPSC Lab Assistant Exam, Higher Education Department (Group C), is scheduled for April 27–29 and May 07–08, 2024, at 184 exam centers spread across 13 districts in the hill state of Uttarakhand.

